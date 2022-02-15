MANSFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- ISP announces all lanes are back open.
Eastbound traffic on Interstate 74 was temporarily diverted to Mansfield after a truck tractor semi-trailer rollover crash, according to Illinois State Police.
Eastbound traffic was diverted to exit 166 (Mansfield) due to a crash at mile post 171, Tuesday morning.
Police say as of 6:48 a.m. all lanes have reopened.
