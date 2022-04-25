ILLINOIS (WAND) - A person is in custody after an ambulance was stolen from Chicago, Illinois State Police said.
Troopers reported the stolen ambulance stopped on Interstate 55 southbound near mile post 217 (IL-17), which is in Livingston County, at about 6:30 p.m. A person was taken into custody at that time.
At 7:14 p.m., state police said I-55 in both directions near mile post 217 was closed.
Troopers said the investigation is in its infancy and more information will be released as authorities learn new details.
