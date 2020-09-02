SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are announcing the results of the statewide Saturation Saturday campaign, which took place Saturday, Aug. 29.
Saturation Saturday is a statewide initiative with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to raise awareness about the dangers of driving drunk or drugged.
The campaign increases enforcement to remove people who are driving under the influence from the roads.
During the 10-hour enforcement period, ISP troopers arrested 26 intoxicated drivers.
They also made 68 arrests for other offenses, including open alcohol, possession of drugs, and outstanding warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.