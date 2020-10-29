PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are once again asking for the communities help in locating a Carterville man who was last seen near the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Pana.
25-year old Daniel "Danny" Crosby was reported as missing on March 18th. Crosby’s last known location was near the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Pana during the early morning hours of February 27, 2020.
Family and friends of Daniel Crosby have not had any contact with Crosby since February 27, 2020 when he was in Pana, Illinois.
Illinois State Police have been involved in the missing persons case since Friday, May 22nd.
Illinois State Police are again asking anyone who has additional information to contact the ISP DCI at (217) 782-4750.
