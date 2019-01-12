ILLINOIS. (WAND) - From 5 P.M. Saturday until 1 P.M. Sunday, Illinois State Police were dispatched to assist over 1,000 motorists.
783 motorists called for assistance and over 278 traffic crashes were reported with one crash being deadly.
This is just through 1:00 pm. The snow continues to fall and road conditions are still poor across the state.
Remember, if you do have to drive, please slow down, buckle up, avoid distractions, and give snowplows room to work.
🚔❄️ Today 01/12/19, the Illinois State Police thus far has handled approximately:
*️⃣ 1,160 Total Incidents (Including 465 Calls for Service and 695 Field Initiated Incidents)
This is just through 1:00 pm. The snow is continuing to fall. We appreciate all of you who heeded the warnings and are partaking in #StayHomeSaturday.
If you do have to drive, please slow down, buckle up, avoid distractions, and give snowplows room to work.