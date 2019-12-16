BARRY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are warning drivers to move over when a trooper is stopped at the side of the road after one of their squad cars were hit Sunday night.
Illinois State Police District 20 said a squad car was parked on the inside shoulder of Interstate 72 near milepost 21 in Barry, Illinois around 7:15 p.m.
The trooper was helping someone stuck in the center median after sliding off in the snow.
Police said Courtney Vaughn, 31, of Quincy was going westbound when she tried to pass a truck tractor semi-trailer. The release said she lost control on the snow covered road, slid off, and hit the rear quarter panel of the parked and unoccupied ISP squad car.
No one was injured.
She was issued a citation for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Soctt's Law/Move Over Law.