(WAND) - Illinois State Police has responded to several reports of vehicle crashes in the Springfield area early Thursday morning.
According to ISP, the left lane on I-55 just north of the Sangamon Avenue exit will be blocked off for an extended period of time due to an overturned semi.
Anyone traveling in the area is encouraged to take alternative routes and look out for emergency first responders.
Motorists are reminded of Scott's Law and should always use caution, slow down, and change lanes while traveling or approaching off road vehicles.
