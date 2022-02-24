Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.