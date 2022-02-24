SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police have completed their investigation into claims of criminal animal abuse and neglect at the Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center. ISP reported there was no evidence to support these accusations.
In October 2021, allegations against Sangamon County Animal Control were made on social media. The Sangamon County Board immediately requested an independent investigation by the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Agriculture, and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
Within a month, Sangamon County Animal Control passed two surprise inspections from the Illinois Department of Agriculture. It scored the highest possible marks in all 12 categories.
The facility also passed an inspection from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, finding no violations and all euthanasia technicians appropriately licensed and certified by the State.
The Illinois State Police conducted an investigation as well, interviewing staff members, volunteers, and the individuals that made criminal allegations.
Investigators found no evidence to support criminal animal abuse or neglect claims. After a comprehensive review of the Illinois State Police investigation, the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office agreed with their assessment of the allegations. Four veterinarians with shelter care experience reviewed the report and found nothing that rose to the level of criminal animal abuse or neglect and nothing out of the ordinary for a high volume practice.
