SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police will be conducting a Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols in Sangamon County in August.
The program will allow ISP to focus on distracted driving laws to prevent traffic deaths in injury crashes.
Distractions that can increase a driver's risk of being in an accident include:
- Eating or drinking (non-alcoholic beverages) increases the risk by three times
- Sending a text message increases the risk by four times
- Reaching for an object increases the risk by eight times
- Reading a text message takes a driver's eyes off the road for an average of five seconds
Officers will be on the lookout for drivers who are texting while driving, using electronic handheld devices, drivers under the age of 18 using any cellphone, even hands-free while in school speed zones or work zones, school bus drivers using any cellphone, even hands-free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.