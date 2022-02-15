SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – February 15, marks the three-year anniversary of the 2019 fatal shooting at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois.
Since this mass shooting, the Illinois State Police has continued to advance the cause for greater safety from gun violence on countless fronts.
ISP has worked to close historical gaps in firearms-prohibiting records review and analysis by nearly eliminating the long-standing backlog of potential firearms-prohibiting information from state and federal databases that could correlate with persons attempting to obtain firearms including criminal records and mental health records.
According to the ISP, unanalyzed records have been reduced by 97% and over 140,000 records have been reviewed in the past two years. In 2021 alone, ISP thwarted over 25,000 attempts to illegally obtain a firearm.
Officials also report over 70% more FOID cards were revoked in 2021 than 2019, with 17,457 cards revoked in 2021.
With the signing of bi-partisan gun safety legislation (PA 102-0237) by Governor Pritzker, submission of fingerprints has been incentivized which will enhance the precision of prohibiting records analysis and further strengthen the ability of law enforcement to identify prohibited persons.
“No one in the Illinois State Police will ever forget the souls lost and the scars left behind from the horrible events of that day,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Stable budgeting, increased hiring of personnel, improved technology, changes in the law, and the heartfelt commitment of the ISP have led to these steady advances, but we will never let up. All who know the pain of that day deserve nothing less.”
The ISP is also expanding its work to enforce firearms safety laws.
779 Illinois law enforcement agencies now use the ISP firearms web portal that includes expanded firearms details about prohibited persons, including recent purchase patterns and reason for revocation. This allows state and local law enforcement to identify and prioritize the most high-risk threats.
Additionally, the number of citizens previously prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition by the FOID Act that are now in compliance with firearms reporting requirements are at an all-time high, nearly double 2019, reaching 5,364 in 2021.
In 2021 alone, 595 revoked FOID card holders were brought into compliance with reporting requirements. PA 102-0237 will further provide an estimated additional $1.7 to $2 Million annually to state and local law enforcement specifically for firearms enforcement.
Over 8600 National Integrated Ballistics Information Network submissions were completed in 2021 from digital images of spent bullets and shell casings from crime scenes, which double the number of submissions from the previous two years.
