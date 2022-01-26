SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police released an interactive statewide expressway shooting dashboard.
In a release, ISP announced it has unveiled an interactive Statewide Expressway Shooting (SES) dashboard, which contains current and historical data regarding reported expressway shooting incidents in Illinois.
ISP created the tool to provide no only data, but also as context to expressways shootings reported in Illinois.
The agency said the main goal of the SES dashboard is to be timely and transparent by displaying the latest reported expressway shooting information.
The dashboard will display specific data relating to reach reported expressway shooting located throughout the state. Specifically, it will display the number of reported shootings from 2019 through 2022 (Year-to-Date). The current YTD number of reported expressway shootings are also compared to the previous YTD number of reported shootings.
The SES dashboard will also include information concerning the location, date and time, specific Illinois Highway System and whether there was a reported injury or death.
Click here to navigate the dashboard.
