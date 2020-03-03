ISP: 3 dead on crashed plane in Logan County

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say three people were on a plane that went down on the interstate and erupted in flames in Logan County.
The crash happened around 8:49 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at Milepost 126.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a single-engine Cessna 172.
ISP said three people were on the plane and have died. The Logan County Coroner is on the scene, according to ISP.
The plane was fully engulfed in flames upon impact in the middle of the interstate, ISP said in a press release. Multiple agencies have responded to the site to assist. As of 10:20 a.m. a mobile command center from the Logan County Sheriff's Department was at the crash site.
IDOT has closed all southbound lanes of traffic on I-55.
I-55 SB traffic is being diverted at MP 126 into Lincoln. The closure is expected to last for an extended period of time.
In 2018, a small plane had to make a crash landing on the interstate in Lincoln. That crash happened on July 11, 2018. A pilot made the crash landing and clipped a car on I-55 at the 132.5 milepost. No injuries were reported.
Check back at WANDTV.com for more updates as they become available.