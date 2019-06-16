MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Officials are urging drivers to use caution after a crash on I-55.
Illinois State Police Troopers from District 18 are on the scene of a traffic crash with injuries on I-55.
State Police say it’s located at milepost 73 in the southbound lane.
Officials say all southbound traffic is at a standstill, and backed up to milepost 82. ISP is encouraging drivers to use caution and an alternate route at this time.
State Police tell WAND a temporary detour will be set up shortly to help with traffic flow.