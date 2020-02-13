(WAND) - Thursday, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly announced results of changes to Firearms Owners Identification card revocation enforcement policy that have been made since a 2019 Aurora shooting took the lives of 5 people.
"It is simply a matter of public safety that firearms should not be in the hands of those who have been barred by law from possessing them," Kelly said.
Gary Martin, the gunman in the Aurora shooting, had his FOID card revoked in 2014, after it was discovered he was a convicted felon. ISP notified local police of the revocation, but no further action was taken, and Martin never surrendered his gun.
Illinois State Police have since created a web portal that identifies Illinois residents who, like Martin, are not compliant with the act. So far, over 600 law enforcement departments and agencies have signed up for the portal.
"Because a form letter sent only at the time of revocation is not enough, we committed to sharing FOID revocation data with any law enforcement agency at any time," Kelly said Thursday.
There's also now much greater detail about individuals on the FOID card revocation list, so police can prioritize threats to the public.
"FOID revocation data on the portal now includes the reason for revocation," Kelly said. "Such as a new offense, a new conviction, an order of protection, a mental health prohibitor, or clear and present danger prohibitor, as well as associated firearms transactions histories."
Law enforcement have also increased FOID revocation details across the state, resulting in an increase in revoked FOID cards being returned.
"The victims and survivors of Aurora deserve our honesty and our best efforts, and the Illinois State Police are committed to nothing less," Kelly said.