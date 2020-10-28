ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois State Police said steps are underway to ensure public safety during and after the 2020 presidential election.
In a Wednesday press conference, ISP Director Brendan Kelly said state police have prepared a multi-prong team to safeguard the election and keep communities safe after it ends. Officials had been planning for months.
Kelly said officials are preparing and conducting training. Terrorism intelligence is monitoring possible issues.
"Since its inception, the Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center has supported elected officials with information sharing and analysis of security events," Kelly said. "In collaboration with our federal partners, STIC serves as a hub for sharing election-related matters. In the days leading up to the election and Election Day itself, STIC is and will be in daily contact with the Election Information Sharing and Analysis Center and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center."
The Illinois attorney general and the U.S. attorney's offices in Illinois are involved, Kelly said.
"Information that is Illinois-centric regarding threats to voters or the voting process, threats to election infrastructure, organized group threats, individual actors, as well as nation-state activity, will be shared with local and federal partners and with the public as appropriate," Kelly said. "Moreover the Illinois State Police will support state, local and federal partners as needed with threats to public officials, bomb threats, suspicious packages and other serious criminal investigations that could be related to elections."
ISP will have high-visibility patrols during the election period to assist local law enforcement with any disturbances at polling places of boards of elections. Kelly said ISP will have extra personnel available if needed.
Kelly added nearly 130 members of law enforcement have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic again.
