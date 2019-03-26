SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police Acting Director will be speaking in Springfield Tuesday, bringing awareness to the Move Over Law.
Acting Director Brendan Kelly will speak at the Illinois State Capitol at 11 a.m.
This comes after a recent surge in crashes involving ISP troopers being struck as a result of people disregarding the Move Over Law.
The law, also called "Scott's Law," mandates drivers slow down, move over to another lane, and proceed with caution if a car is stopped on the shoulder.