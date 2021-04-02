CHICAGO (WAND) - An Illinois State Police District Chicago Sergeant was injured after a car ran into the stopped squad vehicle.
It happened Thursday evening around 5:30 on Interstate 94 southbound at 75th St. in Cook County.
The ISP Sergeant was stopped at the AIS inside of a fully marked squad car with the emergency lights activated.
A Silver Honda, traveling on the ramp from Interstate 94 southbound to 75th Street, veered right off the roadway and the front end of the Honda struck the rear driver’s side of the squad car.
The ISP Sergeant sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Sergeant has since been released.
The driver of the Honda, Phillip Mckenzie, a 61-year-old male of Chicago, was also transported to a local area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The female passenger of the Honda was not injured.
Mckenzie was charged with Aggravated Scott’s Law, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, and Driving without a License.
A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
In 2021, there have been 12 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and seven Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes. The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and change lanes when it is safe to do so.
“I’m proud of the men and woman of our District and all ISP Troopers working throughout the state risking their lives to keep our roadways safe,” stated District Chicago Commander Captain Angelo Mollo. “These crashes are completely preventable, and I am asking the public to avoid putting the lives of others at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel; Always drive sober and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road,” stated District Chicago Commander, Captain Angelo Mollo.
