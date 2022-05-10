SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police announced donations of protective equipment to help the Ukrainian military against the Russian invasion.
ISP said troopers are donating over 3,000 pieces of equipment. The gear involved includes body armor, ballistic face shields and ballistic helmets.
Going by U.S. standards, this equipment can no longer be used by state police or a law enforcement agency in Illinois. Most American body armor has a five-year life span, but the equipment can still offer protection to civilians, humanitarian aid workers and others in Ukraine.
Troopers said the equipment can be disposed of if it is not donated to Ukraine.
State police coordinated this donation with the Illinois National Guard, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of State.
University of Illinois Springfield police recently announced they were donating up to eight body armor vests to Ukraine.
