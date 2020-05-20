SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police and a driver helped save a kitten that was dumped on Interstate 55.
ISP said a passing motorist noticed a kitten on I-55 near the Williamsville exit. The driver called 911 and told the dispatcher they had found a small kitten on the road with head injuries.
No one saw how the kitten got there, but the injury looked like the kitten had been thrown from a moving vehicle.
The driver put the kitten in a open box and asked for Master Sergeant Helton's help.
Master Sergeant Helton took the kitten and called the Animal Protective League (APL). Helton decided to name the kitten Tyson.
APL said Tyson is doing well and is in a foster home.
