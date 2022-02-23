Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Calling it an urgent need to address an epidemic of opioid and meth addiction in Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly says his Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs) have dramatically increased the percentage of dangerous drugs and weapons seized in FY 21. The value of recovered drugs is estimated at $71 million.
During FY 21, MEG agents opened 1,404 investigations and closed 1,131 cases, with approximately 1,247 ongoing investigations. In addition, they made 68 gang related arrests.
Kelly says the seizure of Fentanyl increased by more than 400% compared to the previous year. Heroin seizures were up by more than 260% while seizures of Meth were up by 190%.
