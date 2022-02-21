EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three suspected west coast drug traffickers were arrested in Effingham County, state police said Monday.
At about 9:11 a.m. Saturday, troopers from District 12 of Illinois State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 70 eastbound near mile post 90. Authorities said they obtained consent to search the vehicle and found suspected cannabis. All three suspects were arrested.
The people taken into custody include 29-year-old Delia Gonzalez-Salgado of Salem, Ore., 28-year-old Roberto Morales-Moreno of Santa Maria, Calif., and 24-year-old Elder Ramirez-Bautista from Santa Maria, Calif. All suspects are charged with cannabis trafficking of more than 5,000 grams (Class X felony) and possession with intent to deliver cannabis - more than 5,000 grams.
Additional charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed against Gonzalez-Salgado and Morales-Moreno.
The suspects are held in the Effingham County Jail with bond set at $100,000 (10 percent). The investigation remains open and ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
