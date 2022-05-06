WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A search is underway for a Hoopeston man who authorities said escaped from a hospital transport van.
Illinois State Police said 47-yerar-old Javier Aguirre, who is considered by law enforcement to be a danger to himself and others, made his escape at about 11:21 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 while the van was Interstate 39 near mile post 28. This was in the Minonk area of Woodford County.
ISP Air Operations and ISP K9 units searched the area with no success.
"Missing endangered" flyers were distributed by ISP and local county officials in a partnership. Additional uniformed police officers are in the area where Aguirre was last seen and in surrounding places.
The public will be notified as soon as the suspect is located. The public should call ISP Zone 4 at (309)693-5015 if they have any information about possible whereabouts.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.