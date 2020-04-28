SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services is helping the Illinois Department of Public Health with processing COVID-19 tests.
Ten forensic scientists and one DNA research coordinator have volunteered to help the IDPH at the Chicago, Springfield, and Carbondale laboratories.
DFS is also evaluating the potential for 14 more forensic scientists who volunteered to help.
DFS personnel went through required training by IDPH before they starting helping with COVID-19 testing.
Their duties include preparing samples and conducting testing and helping with paperwork.
One volunteer helps with the IDPH research and development team with testing enhancement and reducing turn-around times.
