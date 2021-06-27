LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police helped find a missing girl from Texas.
On Friday, the Collins County Texas Sheriff's Office reached out to ISP for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said she left Texas with an 18-year-old male suspect. Police believe they were headed to Chicago.
Authorities found the them near Lincoln, Illinois. The male suspect was later identified as Kelvin D. Simmons.
Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Simmons for unlawful restraint. Police said he took the victim, who is older than 14 and younger than 17, outside of Texas and outside a 120-mile radius from the victim's home without permission from her parent or guardian.
Simmons was taken to Logan County Jail and was held on the Texas warrant. Bond on the warrant was set at $200,000.
