CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers are still trying to find the driver they said caused a crash Wednesday that left a motorcyclist severely injured.
The Illinois State Police are now turning to the public to try and track down that driver.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the beginning of the construction on Interstate 74 eastbound just west of Mile Post 194, Railroad track bridge near St. Joseph in Champaign County.
Troopers said an unknown black car cut off an SUV. While the black car did not make contact with any other car, police said it triggered a chain reaction crash as drivers slammed on their brakes.
Three cars were involved and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.
Witnesses said the black vehicle that caused the crash had a body style similar to that of a Ford Fusion. It had tinted windows and was driven by a white man with a white female passenger with long blonde hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 217-867-2050. Leave a message as the phone number is not monitored 24/7.