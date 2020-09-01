TRENTON, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities want help identifying a female victim's remains after they were discovered in southern Illinois.
On Aug. 28, Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 officials assisted the Trenton Police Department after they found female human remains in an "advanced state of decomposition." The remains were in the ditch of the Illinois Route 160 on-ramp to New United States Route 50 westbound near Trenton.
Investigators completed an autopsy on Aug. 29. Results are still pending. ISP DCI Zone 8 is leading the death investigation and wants public assistance to help identify the body.
Authorities described the remains as a white female who is 5-foot-6 in height and weighs about 127 pounds. Troopers said she was wearing a jean shorts with an American Indian style pattern, along with a T-shirt described as a Good Luck Unlimited Trolls shirt. An example of this shirt, which troopers provided to media in a press release, is attached to this story.
The victim also has the following identifying tattoos:
- The word “Charity” tattooed in fancy script on the right forearm
- A multi-colored mermaid-like figure tattooed on the upper left arm
- A tattoo depicting a flower with a bumblebee and the word “Charity” in fancy script on the left forearm
- The word “Dallas” tattooed in fancy script on the lower middle back
Anyone with information should call ISP DCI Zone 8 at (217)342-7879 or send an email to William.sandusky@illinois.gov.
