EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police in Effingham are hosting a car seat safety check event for National Child Passenger Safety Week.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. September 18 ISP will have certified child passenger safety technicians on hand at Hendelmeyer Park in Effingham to check car seats for proper installation.
This event is one of 101 car seat checks scheduled during this week in Illinois.
"By attending our car seat event on Wednesday, September 18th, parents and caregivers can gain knowledge to be sure their kids are riding as safely as possible in the vehicle, in case a collision occurs" said ISP District 12 Commander, Captain Cory Ristvedt. "Even if kids are in the right seat, sometimes they're not buckled correctly or the seat isn't installed in the vehicle properly. Common mistakes can present the greatest dangers, he added."
Events will focus on educating parents on the dangers of these eight common mistakes:
1. Turning the child forward-facing too soon
2. Using the wrong LATCH lower anchors or both the LATCH and seat belt systems
3. Not using a locked seat belt to secure the car seat
4. Not adjusting the harness snugly against the child
5. Not using the top tether on a forward-facing car seat
6. Moving to a booster seat before the harness weight limit is reached
7. Moving from a booster seat to seat belt based on age instead of proper belt fit
8. Not registering the car seat or labeling it with emergency contact information
Effective January 1, a new Illinois law will require all children under 2 to be in a rear-facing car seat.