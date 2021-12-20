(WAND)- Illinois Sate Police District 9 Troopers report several crashes across the area Monday morning.
Officials say, troopers are on the scene of multiple crashes, at multiple locations, due to ice on the roadways.
Police suggest motorists use caution while driving especially on bridges, overpasses, and on and off ramps.
This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update it with the latest information.
