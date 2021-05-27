Decatur, Ill (WAND) – State Police and the Illinois Attorney Generals office have significantly increased efforts to arrest child pornographers and other individuals who would use the internet to commit crimes against children.
In 2018 the Illinois State Police investigated nine leads of internet crimes against children and made just one arrest. By 2020 the agency received 99 leads and made 24 arrests according to Director Brendan Kelly. Kelly says state police are on the same pace as 2020 and will even make more arrests this year.
“Those engaged in these internet crimes against children involving pornography often admit to being hands on abusers as well,” according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Raoul went on to say his office projects a 16% increase in reports of cyber attacks against children.
