SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - State police are responding to multiple Sangamon County crashes Wednesday night on roads they said remain hazardous.
Troopers said the crashes with lane blockage are on Interstate 55 between mile post 79 (Divernon) and mile post 83 (Glenarm). Drivers should expect delays if they are traveling on I-55 and I-72, as those roads are still snow and ice covered.
Drivers are urged to stay off roads and limit travel to essential personnel while IDOT and emergency crews continue to work on roads.
If a person must drive, they should slow down, use caution and allow extra travel time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.