PESOTUM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said it was investigating a shooting along an Illinois interstate.
According to ISP, the shooting happened at 2:02 a.m. on Saturday along Interstate 74 near milepost 181 in Champaign County.
Troopers said they responded to a report of a shooting on Interstate 74 on Saturday morning. Upon arrival, troopers learned the victim vehicle crashed into the center median wall after being struck by gunfire from an unknown suspect vehicle traveling in the same direction.
The driver the victim vehicle was a 31-year-old man from Champaign. According to ISP, he sustained injuries from gunfire and the passenger, 26-year-old female, of Champaign sustained injuries from the crash.
The driver and passenger of the victim vehicle were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation and no further information is available. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 217-867-2050.
