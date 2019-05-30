SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting involving a Grandview police officer.
The shooting happened at 3:19 a.m. near the intersections of Wolfe and Converse. Police tape was up around the area Thursday morning.
ISP is investigating the officer's use of force.
According to a neighbor, a black SUV roped off by police tape had a window broken out.
According to ISP no injuries were reported and they continue to investigate.
