TABLE GROVE, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting involving two Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputies.
According to police, on Monday, July 25, two FCSO Deputies were attempting to locate a male subject that was wanted on warrant for Domestic Battery.
At approximately 9:56 p.m., during an encounter, the subject pointed a gun at the two FCSO Deputies and both Deputies fired their weapon at the male subject.
Police confirm the subject was pronounced deceased near the intersection of Fulton County Road 13 and East Bailey Road.
No law enforcement officers were reported injured during the incident.
An autopsy is scheduled for July 26, 2022.
This is an active and ongoing investigation and no additional information has been released at this time.
