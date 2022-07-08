FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that sent one individual to the hospital, Friday morning.
According to Police, John Warren, 45, of Buffalo Grove, IL was traveling southbound on Interstate 57 at Milepost 136, when for unknown reasons, lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway to the right.
The vehicle struck a concrete culvert and become airborne, before the front end struck a ditch embankment causing the vehicle to overturn.
Police report the vehicle finally came to rest right side up, and Warren was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say Warren was traveling with Michael Boal, 28, of Tucker, GA, who refused medical attention.
Police cited Warren for Improper Lane Use and Driver While License Suspended.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
