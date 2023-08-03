RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Division of Forensic Services (DFS) Crime Scene Investigators are conducting an investigation into the death of 39-year-old Sarah Demaree of Rushville, IL at the request of the Rushville Police Department.
Rushville PD responded to a 911 call on July 31 around 11:45 p.m. where they found Demaree experiencing a medical emergency. She was transported to an area hospital and later flown to a regional hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
DCI Zone 4 agents were notified of the death and responded to the residence in Rushville to conduct the death investigation.
An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 in Springfield, Illinois. Results of the autopsy are pending toxicology results which may take several weeks.
No additional information will be provided at this time as this is an active and on-going investigation.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.