DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Dewitt County Coroner and the Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday morning on I-74.
Police said at 11 a.m. the driver was traveling eastbound on I-74 around 11 a.m. That's when the car ran off the highway and came to a stop in a bean field at mile marker 160.
The occupant was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
