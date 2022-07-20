ULLIN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 are investigating an in-custody death of a female inmate at the Pulaski County Jail in Ullin.
During the morning hours of July 14, Pulaski County Correctional Officers found a 47-year-old woman of St. Louis, Missouri unresponsive in her jail cell.
She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and later transferred to a hospital located in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
On July 18 the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
An autopsy is pending, and the cause of death is unknown at this time.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
The investigation is on-going and no additional information is being released at this time.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
