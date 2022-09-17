PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police are investigating an incident involving an officer discharging his gun after a Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning.
Piatt County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 300-block of North Missouri Street in Atwood around 1:54 a.m. Saturday.
Upon the arrival of a Piatt County Deputy Sheriff, that deputy made contact with a man armed with a gun.
The man did not comply with the deputy’s order. The deputy fired his gun but the individual was not struck. No deputies were injured in this incident.
Piatt County Deputies took the 39-year old male from Atwood into custody.
The Piatt County Sheriff's Office is following department protocols and state guidelines regarding this incident. The Illinois State Police have been called to conduct an investigation into the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
