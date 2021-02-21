Hardin County, ILL. (WAND)- Illinois State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place on February 21, 2021 by request of the Hardin and Pope County Sheriff's Departments.
Officials said on February 20 a Pope County Deputy responded to the 900 block of Illinois Route 43 in Herod, as a male suspect fled the scene and stole the deputy's unmarked squad car.
Deputies from Hardin and Pope County Sheriff's Departments found the abandoned vehicle on February 21 on the north side of Eichorn.
Deputies from both counties located the suspect 50 yards from the squad car and attempted to take him into custody.
Officials said after an encounter with the suspect the deputies fired their guns at the suspect and struck him.
The suspect was flown from the scene to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No officers or bystanders were injured. The incident remains under investigation
After Illinois State Police investigates the case will be handed over to both Hardin and Pope County State's Attorney's.
