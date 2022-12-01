NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) — Two people were found dead in a home near Neoga on Wednesday.
Illinois State Police is investigating the deaths of 33-year-old man Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old woman Jennifer R. Morecraft. They were found dead around 11:47 a.m.
The official cause and manner of death has not been released but an autopsy will be performed by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing but ISP said they don't believe there's a known threat to public safety.
