OLNEY, Ill. (WAND) - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a murder that occurred in September.
Richland County State's Attorney charged Dale E. Boatman Jr., 32, with three counts of first degree murder by accountability along with one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
The incident occurred back on September 6 at the intersection of North Walnut and West Laurel Street in Olney. Police found Kyle M. Johnson, 19, with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 officials were requested by the Olney Police Department to assist with the homicide investigation.
Three other suspects have been charged in connection to the homicide. Here are the charges:
- Rick A. Meador,18: first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
- Tara N. Haws, 33: first-degree murder by accountability and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
A 16 year-old was also charged with first degree murder by accountability and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
All four are being held at Richland County Jail.
ISP DCI Zone 8 was assisted by the Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Mount Vernon Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, ISP District 12 Patrol, ISP District 13 Patrol, and the United States Marshals in this investigation. No additional information will be released by the ISP. Any further inquiries should be addressed to the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
