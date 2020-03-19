LISLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory.
The Lisle Police Department requested ISPs assistance in locating Walter Kairies, who is an 83-year-old male and is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 170 poiunds. Walter is balding with gray hair on the sides and is wearing a blue jacket, black athletic pants and red sneakers.
He was last seen leaving his home at 10:30 a.m. on March 19. Walter was driving a Silver 2012 Ford Escape SUV with Illinois license plate, BU49619.
According to the press release Walter has a condition that places him in danger.
Any one with information should contact the Lisle Police Department at 630-271-4200 or call 911.