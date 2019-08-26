EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A suspected drunk driving is behind bars after crashing his car with two children inside Sunday night.
Illinois State Police say 31-year-old Donald Bush was driving with two kids in the car northeast on North Lakeview Drive at Misty Lane near Lake Sara when he lost control of his vehicle.
The preliminary investigation found Bush swerved off the road, hit a tree and then crashed into a ditch. Troopers say he left the scene, but was later located and taken to the hospital.
Bush is facing charges of DUI-alcohol, obstructing/resisting a peace officer, endangering the life of a child, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating uninsured motor vehicle, failure to report crash, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and illegal transportation of alcohol.