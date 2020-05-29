MATTESON, Ill. (WAND) - Police need help finding a missing child and father.
The Matteson Police Department and Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory to located Alexander and Ayden Saunders.
They say Alexander is a 27-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 11 inches and weighs 160 pounds. His son, Ayden Saunders, is a 7-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 4 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. He is wearing a black short sleeved shirt, black jogging pants and black and red shoes.
Alexander was last seen driving a white 2016 Jeep Compass with Indiana license plate 6 0 9 T N E.
Alexander and Ayden may be in danger. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Alexander and Ayden should contact the Matteson Police Department at 708-503-3130 or call 911.
