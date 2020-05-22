DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police responded to a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Friday morning.
ISP said the crash happened on U.S. Route 36 eastbound at 610 East Road in Douglas County around 11:30 a.m.
According to ISP, a GMC Envoy was stopped at a stop sign and for an unknown reason the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson struck the back of the GMC.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. ISP said the passenger of the motorcycle was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. No injuries were reported in the GMC.
ISP said the driver of motorcycle was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
