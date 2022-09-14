IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police said it is assisting the Iroquois County Sherriff's Office to locate a wanted subject.
According to ISP, Joel T. Smith, is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.
Smith was last seen on foot running northeast towards Rt. 24 from Gilman Train Station wearing a black button-up shirt and jeans.
ISP is asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 911 to report it.
No further details are being released.
