SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois State Police announces they will hold three new upcoming Cadet Classes.
In an effort to bolster the ranks of the ISP, applicants from all of Illinois’ diverse communities are encouraged to join.
The new classes include two traditional and one fast track class that will provide certified police officers an opportunity to become Illinois State Troopers through participation in an accelerated training program.
Since 2019, Illinois has fielded 235 Troopers with three cadet classes – Cadet Class (CC) 129, CC 130, and CC 131 – and these three additional cadet classes will sustain the effort to rebuild the Illinois State Police.
The ISP currently has three Cadet Classes scheduled:
Cadet Class
133 Traditional
Start Date
August 22, 2021
Graduation
March 4, 2022
134 Fast Track
December 12, 2021
March 11, 2022
135 Traditional
March 6, 2022
September 16, 2022
“My administration continues rebuilding our State Police force, prioritizing substantial funding for additional troopers in my tenure as governor,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These three new cadet classes offer Illinoisans a unique opportunity to attend the prestigious Illinois State Police Academy and leave with a heightened understanding of what it means to lead and serve. I remain committed to ensuring that our state police reflect and respects the diversity of the population they safeguard. And I’m proud that we’re making the right investments to build the workforce needed to protect our residents and communities.”
“As the Illinois State Police continue to rebuild, we are focused on what has always been our greatest strength - our people, the brave souls who volunteer to protect our communities across this state every day,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. He continued, “Despite the obstacles of the last two years, budgets have been stable, investments are being made in our future, we have kept the academy running, and we are advancing forward to meet the public safety challenges of our second century as one of the most professional agencies in the country.”
As part of ISP’s efforts to be a more diverse force that reflect the communities they serve, they continue their work to recruit women and people of color to apply.
The Merit Board is currently accepting applications for the position of Illinois State Police Trooper to fill future Cadet classes.
All applicants must first meet the requirements listed below.
Minimum Requirements:
- U.S. Citizen
- Valid Driver’s License
- Twenty-one (21) years of age at time of application. Applicants twenty (20) years of age may apply if they have successfully completed an Associate degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university with a “C” average or better. *The Illinois State Police requires mandatory retirement at 60 years of age*
- No Felony Convictions
- Must be willing to accept assignment anywhere in the State of Illinois
- $30.00 non-refundable application fee
Must meet one of the following options:
- Associate degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university with a C average or better
- Three (3) consecutive years of active military duty with an honorable discharge
- Any person who has been awarded a Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal
- Served in a combat mission by proof of hostile fire pay or imminent danger pay with an honorable discharge
All applicants for any of the three classes must meet the same requirements.
Unlike the traditional classes, the Fast Track program duration will be slightly less than half of the standard 26-week Cadet Class.
In order to be eligible for a Fast Track Cadet Class, applicants must be a currently certified police officers, having graduated from an accredited law enforcement academy, and have at least two years of experience while employed as a full-time sworn police officer.
Officers must also meet all pre-employment requirements and standards established by the ISP Merit Board and successfully complete the application process.
Upon completion of the application process, applicants will be screened to determine if they meet the additional eligibility requirements to be considered for a Fast Track Class.
In addition to the ISP Merit Board’s requirements, all candidates eligible to participate in a Fast Track Cadet Class will be required to successfully pass a Fast Track written examination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.