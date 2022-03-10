SANGAMON COUNTY (WAND)- Police say a 63-year-old male is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night.
According to Illinois State Police, preliminary reports indicate Terry Huffman, of Springfield, was traveling north on Interstate 55 near milepost 93 when for unknown reasons, he left the roadway to the right and came to rest in the right ditch.
Huffman was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police say the incident occurred at approximately 10:25 p.m. on March 9.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.