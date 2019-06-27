SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police announced public safety, training, and enforcement efforts as legal sales of marijuana in the state will begin Jan. 1, 2020.
ISP is also preparing to implement the expungement and regulation requirements of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.
"Whether it's misconduct regarding alcohol or cannabis, public safety and the enforcement of the law will always remain our top priorities," said ISP Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly. "As the laws of the state of Illinois change, the ISP will ensure our officers, forensic scientists, telecommunicators, and support staff have the necessary training and tools needed to continue to enforce the laws in place and perform their respective duties."
ISP will chair the DUI Cannabis Task Force. It is being created to improve enforcement and education regarding driving under the influence of cannabis.
ISP is looking into saliva based testing for DUI stops. The Act provides for similar penalties for drivers refusing to submit to such tests, just like someone refusing to submit to an alcohol breathalyzer.
The ISP Forensic Laboratory System has procedures to quantify blood THC levels to help enforce DUI-Cannabis laws.