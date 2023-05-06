MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois State Police has released five additional names of the seven people fatally injured in deadly I-55 pile-up crash.
The crash happened on Monday at 10:55 a.m on both northbound and southbound Interstate 55 between mile markers 72 and 78 near Farmersville in Montgomery County.
A total of 72 vehicles are known to be involved in the crashes and 37 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical.
There were seven people who died in the crashes, including 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, WI whose name was previously released.
Illinois State Police said the other victims who died are Joseph Bates, 73-year-old from Crystal Lake, IL. Donna Bates, 71-year-old from Crystal Lake, IL, Earl LeGrand, 64-year-old from Florissant, MO, Michael Zinchuk, 55-year-old from Champaign, IL and Amy Zinchuk, 54-year-old from Champaign, IL.
ISP is working closely with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identification of the final remaining victim.
Information will be released once positive identification is complete and family notifications have been made.
